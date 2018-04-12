Port Alberni is #HumboldtStrong

Members of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment wanted to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos, their families and friends. Most of the jerseys in this photo are the Alberni Royal Lancers—the RCMP team for the Guns and Hoses competition. SUBMITTED PHOTO

People all over Port Alberni have been showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos by donning their favourite jerseys.

Check out some of the images here.