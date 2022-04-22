NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Scientists use satellites to better understand how climate change impacts the planet

For Earth day, the Director of NASA’s Earth science division reflects on what she sees as one of the most useful instruments used to better understand our planet – satellites.

