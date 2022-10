Family members reunited in Newfoundland in October as about 177 new Ukrainian refugees landed in the Canadian province. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

About 177 Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their country have landed in Newfoundland. And while there were joyful tears and hugs as families were reunited, there was also a sadness as some reflected on the recent strikes launched against Ukraine by Russia.

-The Canadian Press

NewfoundlandrefugeeUkraine