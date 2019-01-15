Question of the Week, Jan. 16, 2019

The head of the Truck Loggers Association has said that Vancouver Island will never run out of old growth forests due to conservation efforts. Do you think old growth needs to be protected anyway?
Do you think old growth needs to be protected?
The head of the Truck Loggers Association has said that Vancouver Island will never run out of old growth forests due to conservation efforts. Do you think old growth needs to be protected anyway?
Traffic on Highway 4 is being re-routed as investigators are en route
Emergency personnel line Port Alberni street with honour guard for one of their own
Officers bear sprayed while responding to scene of traffic accident
Burde Street remains closed as RCMP’s collision analysis team investigates
Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament
Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale
The Department of Finance last week officially launched its public consultation on the merits of open banking
Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models
The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank
Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary
Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto
The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018
The Cowichan District Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon due to… Continue reading
Traffic on Highway 4 is being re-routed as investigators are en route
Burde Street remains closed as RCMP’s collision analysis team investigates
Officers bear sprayed while responding to scene of traffic accident
Clifford Bishop, 54, a resident of Cassidy, had been a truck driver since he was 18
Dash cam footage shows vehicle speeding across Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam
Emergency personnel line Port Alberni street with honour guard for one of their own
B.C. Anesthesiologists’ Society says surgical waits have risen by three times the rate of population