Question of the Week, Jan. 23, 2019

READ: Port Alberni considers implementing ‘hotel tax’ for travellers
Are you in favour of the municipal and regional district tax program in Port Alberni?
Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %
Community session planned to raise dialogue on opioid crisis response
Brian Brick is the second Alberni Valley firefighter to die of work-related cancer in January
City council will be holding a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 21
Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group
Andrew Weaver says trust in clerk and sergeant at arms is gone
RCMP watchdog concludes no evidence of excessive or disproportionate force was used by officers
Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas
Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday
Hua said China demands that the U.S. withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng Wanzhou
Stubbs Island Whale Watching announced it is ceasing operation
Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University
James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’
Brian Brick is the second Alberni Valley firefighter to die of work-related cancer in January
Incident happened Saturday in Nanaimo on Poplar Street
Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’
Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died
Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges
Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation
CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health