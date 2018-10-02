Question of the Week, Oct. 3, 2018

Do you think Canada got a good deal in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement negotiations?

  • Oct. 2, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • Poll


What you need to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Previous story
Question of the Week, Sept. 26, 2018

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Candidates get a chance to share their concerns

Upcoming all-candidates’ meetings in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni support group aims to improve life for people with low vision

Canadian Council of the Blind meetings take place once a week

Transit service to Coombs discussed

A feasibility study was conducted in 2016.

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall in ‘lopsided’ match against Bayside

Rugby match ended 69-14 in favour of Bayside

ELECTION 2018: Port Alberni gets first public look at election candidates

VIDEO: We asked candidates their top three issues for Port Alberni

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

Around the BCHL: Seven skaters on Central Scouting Bureau watch list

Around the BCHL is a snapshot of what’s going on in the league and around the junior A world.

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

Most Read