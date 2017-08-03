Inmate David Blackmore still at large

Inmate David Blackmore, who escaped while at his mother’s funeral on Aug.1 in Port Alberni, remains at large and police are actively seeking information on his whereabouts.

Port Alberni RCMP media relations officer Amelia Hayden said rumours on social media stating Blackmore turned himself in, are false.

Blackmore was escorted by correctional facility staff to Port Alberni to attend his mother’s funeral at the Yates Funeral home, 4470 Gertrude St. During the funeral, Blackmore was permitted to pay his respects to his mother and took this opportunity to flee out the rear door of the funeral home.

The Port Alberni RCMP have been actively searching for Blackmore since his disappearance however at this time his current whereabouts continue to be unknown. Blackmore was in custody for drug offences and possession of stolen property at the time of his escape.

