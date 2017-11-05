Bulldogs goaltender, Colten Lancaster, stopped 28/31 shots to give his team a 3-3 tie against the Merritt Centennials on Saturday, Nov. 4. KAICEE TROTT PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs tie with Cents in Saturday game

Goaltender Colten Lancaster faces former team

Although the Saturday, Nov. 4 game against the Merritt Centennials was a rough start for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, they manged to claw back to tie things up where it would end in a 3-3 tie.

It was all Centennials in the second period, as the team scored three unanswered goals.

But the Bulldogs would retaliate in the third period to score their three goals, first by Connor Welsh, followed by Paul Selleck, unassisted, then by Ryan Steele, also unassisted.

No team could get on the board during either of the overtimes, leading to a 3-3 tie game.

This was goaltender Colten Lancaster’s first time facing his former team, and he stopped 28 out of 31 shots.

ICE CHIPS…The Bulldogs came away with a decisive 6-3 win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals at home on Wednesday…Next up for the Bulldogs is a Friday, Nov. 10 home game versus the Victoria Grizzlies.

