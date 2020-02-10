A new version of the QX50, pictured, will have rounder aft roof section and be called the QX55. Photo: Infiniti

Getting up to speed on the Polestar:

The Sleuth expected the first car from Volvo’s new luxury division to be an electric vehicle. So imagine his surprise when the carbon-fibre-bodied Polestar 1 broke cover as a plug-in hybrid. Surprising, but not disappointing since the built-in-China all-wheel-drive coupe’s 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged (yes it uses both) four-cylinder engine plus three electric motors combine for 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. As with most plug-ins, once the limited electric range is depleted, the vehicle reverts to non-plug-in-hybrid status, thus the Polestar 1 has an estimated maximum range of 540 miles (860 kilometres). Pricing will begin at $200,000 in Canada with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the year.

The first Polestar model is a plug-in hybrid two-door coupe with 619 horsepower and a maximum range of 860 kilometres. Photo: Polestar

Taycan to spawn an EV utility vehicle/wagon:

Porsche’s 2020 luxury-electric machine has barely turned a wheel, but the Sleuth is hearing that a wagon offshoot called the Cross Turismo is on the way. From a few blurry spy images and videos, it’s apparent that this new Taycan variant will be just as attractive as the sedan, but of course will be able to carry a few more grocery bags and/or sets of golf clubs. On the performance side, the Cross Turismo will likely also have dual electric motors with net outputs of 482, 670 and 750 horsepower (just like the three models of sedan). The vehicle is likely to arrive in 2020 for the 2021 model year.

Did anyone really think the platform for the Porsche Taycan, pictured, would be for just one model? Photo: Porsche

At long last, a new Infiniti is on the way:

The Sleuth’s sources report that Nissan’s luxury division has a new vehicle in the development stage. Dubbed the QX55 (the X denotes a utility vehicle), the car is said to resemble a tall fastback, as opposed to a squared-off wagon. Rumor has it that the QX55 will be built off the QX50 platform and will likely share its advanced 268-horsepower variable-compression four-cylinder engine. The timing for the QX55’s arrival couldn’t be more fortuitous since both the QX30 hatchback and Q70 sedan have been canceled for the 2020 model year, leaving only a scant five models in the lineup.

A new version of the QX50, pictured, will have rounder aft roof section and be called the QX55. Photo: Infiniti

Is Nissan launching a super Leaf?

It’s possible, according to The Sleuth’s sources, although the Leaf that has been spotted on public roads could be simply a test vehicle fitted with components earmarked for a completely different model. In any event, under the sheetmetal is rumoured to be two electric motors (one positioned at each end of the vehicle) that collectively produce at least 300 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. The resulting all-wheel-drive system includes rear regenerative braking in an attempt to keep the nose from diving when aggressively slowing down. There’s no word as to when the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Leaf — or a model receiving the new technology — might arrive, but The Spymaster’s guesses it’s at least two years away.

A new Eleanor Mustang can be yours:

If (like The Spy Guy) you’re a fan of the movie Gone in 60 Seconds and (unlike The Spy Guy) have plenty of dollars to spend, there’s good news. Oklahoma-based New Muscle Car can build an authentic-looking 1967 Ford Mustang that resembles the Eleanor movie car that Memphis Raines (played by actor Nicolas Cage) purloined in the 2000 flick. Although a number of other constructors out there build Eleanor replicas, New Muscle Car will construct yours in virtually any colour, including Dupont Pepper Gray, like the movie car. You can also stick with the classic 550-horsepower 427-cubic-inch (7.0-litre) Ford V-8, or go with a modern 5.0-litre V-8 rated at 435 horses. Choose an automatic or manual transmission as well as a number of performance accessories, such as a power-adding supercharger. Prices start in the US $200,000 range for the basic package.

Although the Gone in 60 Seconds movie that spawned the Eleanor Mustang is nearly 20 years old, the car is still popular enough that companies will build you a lookalike. Photo: New Muscle Car

Ups and downs

Down: 2020 Corvette Stingray delivery schedule:

Chevrolet planned to begin shipping the new mid-engine sports car by December, however a lengthy strike by the United Auto Workers union at General Motors plants throughout North America has delayed both parts delivery and employee training at the assembly facility in Bowling Green, Ky. The revised plan now calls for shipments of the Corvette to begin in February 2020.

Corvette deliveries have been pushed to February due to a lengthy UAW strike. Photo: Chevrolet

Up: Hyundai strategy calls for the launch of numerous electrified vehicles in a short timeframe:

The automaker has announced it will have no fewer than 13 new/renewed vehicles in its lineup that are hybrid (including plug-in versions) or battery-electric by 2022. The list includes six sedans — including a new Sonata plug-in hybrid and updated Ioniq hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models that arrive in 2020 — plus seven upcoming utility vehicles.

Interested in new or used vehicles? Visit TodaysDrive.com today!

-written by Wheelbase Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram