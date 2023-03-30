Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce names new CEO

Jolleen Dick will begin work at the chamber of commerce on April 3

Jolleen Dick has been hired as the new CEO for the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (PHOTO COUTESY TASHIA POTTER PORTRAIT)

Jolleen Dick’s very first job was at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. At just age 16, she was hired as a visitor information counsellor and worked there during the summer months, helping visitors and tourists discover Port Alberni.

Now, her career has come full circle, as Dick has been hired as the chamber of commerce’s new chief executive officer (CEO).

Dick brings more than 15 years of tourism, governmental and Indigenous experience to the chamber, most recently as the tourism development manager at 4VI and as an elected councillor for Hupacasath First Nation. Dick is replacing outgoing CEO Bill Collette.

Dick says she is looking forward to championing the voice of business while working alongside partners and stakeholders to leverage the chamber’s collective impact in the Alberni Valley.

“I’m really excited,” said Dick about starting her new role at the chamber. “This brings together all my interests: economic development, governance, leadership and community building.”

Along with her summer job as a teenager, Dick also worked with the chamber to create and manage the Sunset Market at Victoria Quay, and has been a non-voting member of the chamber with Hupacasath First Nation council. Her background in tourism, which includes a Bachelor of Tourism Management from Vancouver Island University, will be transferable to her new role, since the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce runs the visitor’s centre and operates McLean Mill National Historic Site.

“The chamber has always taken an interest in tourism in the Alberni Valley, and I really want to see the tourism sector continue to develop here,” Dick said.

One of her first priorities will be the development of the chamber’s new strategic plan. The plan was started in 2022, but Dick said she is looking forward to getting this finalized in the coming months.

Terry Deakin, president of the chamber of commerce, says that Dick will be “essential” to the implementation of the chamber’s new strategic plan.

“I’ve known Jolleen for many years and have been amazed by her professional accomplishments,” Deakin said. “We are extremely grateful for 10 years of growth and development under outgoing CEO Bill Collette. Jolleen will continue to build on that great work.”

Community building is especially important for Dick. Port Alberni is at a turning point, she said, with many new people, families and business owners choosing the community for its lifestyle.

“It’s about building a sense of belonging,” she said. “Everyone should feel that they belong here in the Alberni Valley, and that their values and interests align with what’s going on in Port Alberni.”

She also wants to enhance the chamber’s relationships with First Nations in the community—both Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nation, as well as surrounding nations who have an economic interest in the region and are doing business in the Alberni Valley.

Although Dick has been an elected councillor with Hupacasath First Nation over the past two years, she says she will not be seeking re-election. The Hupacasath election is set for April of this year.

Dick will begin work at the chamber of commerce on April 3.



