B.C. company makes 1st Canadian-made mask to receive official CSA certification

Eternity Medical Equipment’s ECAN95 masks – which are produced in South Surrey – have received Health Canada approval and CSA certification. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)

A South Surrey company that began manufacturing medical masks near the end of last year has officially received Health Canada approval and certification.

Eternity Medical Equipment launched in Campbell Heights in November, and in December began producing ECAN95 particulate respirator masks – equivalent to the N95 masks in the U.S.

The masks were tested at a CSA Group facility in Toronto, where they passed all applicable tests, including quantitative fit testing, airflow resistance tests, and filtering efficiency.

“We’ve had great reception and reviews so far for our ECAN95, and have been diligently working towards certification since the beginning,” Jeffrey Wang, co-founder of Eternity Medical Equipment, said in a news release issued Monday.

“We are proud of our masks and pleased that our ECAN95 is the first Canadian-made mask to receive official CSA-certification. We started this journey back in April, and to know our masks are now being used across British Columbia and the country to help fight the pandemic is very humbling to us.”

In a news release last November announcing the company’s launch, Wang said he was motivated to start the company after seeing “how hard it was for our frontline workers to get N95 and surgical masks from overseas.”

“I really wanted to spearhead an initiative to get them made on Canadian soil, right here in British Columbia,” he added.

According to Monday’s release, Eternity Medical Equipment – which operates out of a “state of the art” 13,000 square-foot space – can produce up to 2.5 million masks per month at full capacity.

The company expects its masks to receive certification from the Centre for Disease Control’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health later this month.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirusSurrey