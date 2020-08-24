Dimension lumber is the backbone of B.C.’s forest industry. (Black Press Media)

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

The World Trade Organization has upheld Canada’s challenge to the latest round of countervailing duties on softwood lumber imports to the U.S., in what the B.C. industry organization calls a “scathing indictment” of U.S. government trade actions.

The WTO ruling identifies 40 instances where the U.S. Department of Commerce finding of subsidy was not supported by the evidence, the B.C. Lumber Trade Council said Aug. 24. Among them, the WTO trade panel upheld Canada’s arguments on log export regulation, supplying electricity to mills and the U.S. government’s use of Washington log prices to impose penalties for B.C. stumpage on Crown timber.

“For more than three years, our industry has paid billions of dollars in countervailing duties that today’s decision confirmed should never have been paid in the first place,” said Susan Yurkovich, president of the trade council.

“This report is a scathing indictment of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s subsidy findings and the biased process it followed in reaching them. Unfortunately this is just the latest chapter in the ongoing attack on the Canadian lumber industry. Each of the prior two lumber disputes ended with neutral, international tribunals issuing rulings that forced Commerce to rescind their flawed and unsupported findings for similar reasons. Today’s decision is an important step towards what we expect will be the same result.”

RELATED: NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood ‘injury’ claim

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth storytellers present online writing workshop

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling

Vehicle fire extinguished near Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 in and out of Port Alberni closed for ‘safety reasons’

VALLEY SENIORS: Popular teacher, volunteer shares her passion for Port Alberni

Taimi Rose loves where she lives

LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s Third Avenue circa 1940

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Painting progresses on mural near Harbour Quay

Portraits have been added, representing five Tseshaht First Nation elders

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at… Continue reading

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

Most Read