Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

B.C. partners with 2 businesses to grow agriculture and food security

To improve agriculture and food security, B.C. is partnering with local technology businesses

Through the province’s agritech ramp-up pilot program, two Vancouver based businesses are leading the way in food security using robotics and technology to improve the agriculture sector.

The companies, known as QuantoTech and Lyne Systems, will be in close collaboration with the ramp-up program designed to help food entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life through two phases: Phase One will includes a three-day training on marketing and plans while Phase Two, building on those principles, focuses on mentoring and networking.

QuantoTech was founded by Peter van der Gracht and daughter Alycia van der Gracht with the intention of creating technology that expands access to fresh food in areas where farming traditionally can be challenging. The technology includes LED lights, hydroponics and monitoring and control systems that are used to produce crops such as lettuce and herbs.

The other party, Lyne Systems, uses technology to optimise food production to deliver greater efficiency and higher yield with less labour. They feature a devices that harvests mushrooms and allows their farms to more than double their efficiency with an affordable solution to the challenge that is finding skilled labour.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that this is only the beginning for partnerships between the province and agritech companies to improve agriculture.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian retailers grapple with soaring fuel surcharges to ship online orders
Next story
A majority of British Columbians are choosing to shop at small businesses: survey

Just Posted

Bella Hall of Port Alberni receives her gold medal at the 2022 Bell Canadian Track and Field championships, June 25, 2022 in Langley, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY ATHLETEPICS.CA)
Port Alberni’s Bella Hall wins national title in hammer throw

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan Husky, Luna, are embarking on another cross-Canada trip—this time in a car—to revisit places they walked in 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman and his dog retrace their steps across Canada, reinforcing their message of climate change

The Dock+ is located on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni pursues federal grant to increase local food production

David Wiwchar and Len Bodaly from Port Alberni Toy Run participate in the Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni celebrates Canada Day with in-person parade, festivities