West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Program focusing on products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring

The British Columbia government is launching a new program that will ensure dedicated access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says the goal is to build a stronger, more resilient forest industry with value-added products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring.

The government says in a statement that those products are increasingly in demand as alternatives to carbon-intensive construction products such as cement, resulting in steady job growth in the province.

The statement says the program will be restricted to those facilities that have minimal or no forestry tenure and are approved as a value-added manufacturer.

Figures show overall harvest levels in the forest industry in B.C. have decreased in the past decade, but employment in the value-added sector has grown by about 35 per cent since 2012.

Paul Rasmussen, with the Interior Lumber Manufacturers’ Association, says they’re encouraged to see the government recognize that a dedicated fibre allocation for the value-added sector is required.

RELATED: $68.8M to retool B.C. mill to produce wood-based single-use plastic replacements

RELATED: Province pumps $50-million into increasing fibre supply in B.C.

BC legislatureforestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
Next story
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by quarter point, says it plans to hold

Just Posted

Jim Sears captures a moment from one of his many journeys with watercolour. Join him for a sketch book workshop on March 4. (JIM SEARS PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove Art Gallery reopens after winter break with new exhibit

A patch of sand can be seen on Woodland Crescent in Port Alberni where a playground was once located. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
EDITORIAL: Parks deserve to be a priority

A photo of the Thompson Rivers University cheer team taken at the University World Cup Cheerleading Championships. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY TRU)
Port Alberni cheerleader performs on international stage with TRU

Roland Arnet of Abbeyfield House is known for both his teaching and his fishing careers. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Alberni educator recalls summers commercial fishing