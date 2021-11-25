BC Ferries reported record high vehicle traffic in its second quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries reported record high vehicle traffic in its second quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries reports record-breaking summer vehicle traffic

Vehicle traffic up 3 per cent from pre-COVID times in quarter ending Sept. 30

BC Ferries CEO said he’s feeling cautiously optimistic after the company’s second-quarter results revealed a summer of record-breaking vehicle traffic.

In the three months ending Sept. 30, the transportation company carried seven million passengers and three million vehicles throughout the province. This represents a 28 per cent passenger and 20 per cent vehicle traffic increase over the same period in 2020.

Compared to 2019, a non-pandemic year, the latest quarter saw a nine per cent passenger traffic decrease, but a three per cent vehicle traffic increase. BC Ferries credits this to pent-up demand from temporary provincial travel restrictions in the months leading up to the summer.

The company’s net earnings for the second quarter were $80 million, more than doubling from $37.9 million in 2020. Year-to-date since April 1, its net earnings were $84.6 million, compared to net losses of 24.2 million in 2020.

Operating expenses were up 14.3 per cent in the second quarter to $223.4 million from $195.3 million in 2020. BC Ferries said the change was due to an increase in staffing, more expensive traffic control and security, and greater fuel consumption to cover more round trips.

READ ALSO: Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Swartz Bay

Capital expenditures for the three months ending Sept. 30 totalled $41.5 million, which BC Ferries said went to investments in new vessels, the overhaul of old ones, and upgrades to hardware and marine structures.

Year-to-date since April 1, the company also used $62.8 million from its provincial-federal pandemic grant. The Safe Restart Funding provides BC Ferries with $308 million to offset pandemic losses between December 2020 and March 2024.

In a statement, CEO and president Mark Collins said he was happy to see strong traffic levels but remains cautious about what winter months could bring.

“Due to the seasonality of ferry travel, we usually see positive net earnings in the first half of the fiscal year, partially offset by net losses in the remainder of the year when traffic is low and routine vessel maintenance is scheduled,” Collins said.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries aims to have 12-14 fully electric vessels by 2032

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
Santa Claus makes appearance at Steampunk Café in Port Alberni
Next story
Black Friday arrives with little fanfare as stores launch sales ahead of retail event

Just Posted

Flooded farms are seen in this aerial photo in Sumas Prairie, Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s my life’s work’: Fraser Valley fruit and vegetable growers face uncertainty

Chris Ronald brings his roots and Americana sound to Char’s Landing on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS RONALD)
Chris Ronald brings roots sound to Char’s Landing for live concert Nov. 26

Romana Pasca, North Island College’s manager of international projects, partnerships and global education, says more than $1 million in new grant funding will mean more NIC students will be able to gain international perspectives through study abroad. Photo supplied
North Island College receives more than $1 million for student study abroad

Members of the public, city staff and consultants gather at the Echo Centre on Oct. 6 to discuss the proposed Connect the Quays pathway. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Connect the Quays project draws community response in Port Alberni