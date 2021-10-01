Representatives from Van Isle Windows celebrate a previous Torch Awards win at a gala hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island. The 2021 finalists were recently announced. (Facebook/Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island)

Representatives from Van Isle Windows celebrate a previous Torch Awards win at a gala hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island. The 2021 finalists were recently announced. (Facebook/Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island)

Better Business Bureau Torch Awards double down with annual Vancouver Island celebration

2021 finalists come from two years of nominees; all to be recognized at November gala in Victoria

Every year, the Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island honours local businesses that go above and beyond commitment and dedication to trust and ethics in the marketplace.

For 2021, that comes after 18 months of challenges instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make up for the cancelled 2020 event, the organization pooled nominations for 97 different businesses submitted between September 2019 and August 2021. A panel of volunteer judges reviewed the nominations and selected finalists and winners.

“The Torch Award recognizes and celebrates businesses that have gone above and beyond when it comes to trustworthy, honest, reliable business practices, customer service excellence and community engagement. We are so proud of every nominee and finalist for their commitment to being leaders in their industry when it comes to ethical business practices,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island.

The BBB recently announced its 33 finalists and four Spark Award recipients for the 2021 awards. Winners will be announced at the gala dinner and awards celebration Friday, Nov. 5 at the Union Club of B.C. in Victoria.

For more information visit: bbb.org/local/0047/torch-awards.

FINALISTS BY CATEGORY

Building Contractor:

Excalibur Custom Homes Ltd. (Nanaimo)

MAC Renovations Ltd. (Victoria)

Yager Construction Ltd. (Sidney)

Community Service:

Auxilium Mortgage Corporation (Victoria)

Luv-A-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)

Pain Free Tax & Bookkeeping Service (Victoria)

Custom & Specialty Cleaning:

Luv-A-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)

Moore’s Cleaning & Maintenance Service (Comox)

RemovALL Remediation Services (Victoria)

Customer Service:

4 Pillars Consulting (Victoria)

Comfort Keepers (Victoria)

M&N Mattress Shop Ltd. (Parksville)

Heating & Air Conditioning:

#1 FlameTech Heating Ltd. (Victoria)

360 Super Techs (Duncan)

Red Blue Heating & Refrigeration (Victoria)

Home Improvement:

Enerheat – Windows, Doors & Renovations (Victoria)

Island Dream Kitchens (Sidney)

Van Isle Windows Ltd. (Victoria)

Masonry & Stoneworks:

CBS Masonry Ltd. (Victoria)

CBS Stoneworks (Victoria)

Vista Masonry Ltd. (Victoria)

Movers:

Clydesdale Moving & Hauling Ltd. (Nanaimo)

Home Again Seniors Transition Services (Sooke)

Mikus Transport (Victoria)

Plumbers:

Royal Bay Plumbing (Victoria)

The Super Plumber (Shawnigan Lake)

Wade Roberts Plumbing Ltd. (Saanichton)

Property Maintenance and Improvement:

Aztec Maintenance Victoria (Victoria)

Canpro Deck and Rail Nanaimo (Nanaimo)

Pride Painting Ltd. (Nanaimo)

Roofing Contractor:

VI Gutter Gator Inc. (Chemainus)

High Definition Roofing Ltd. (Duncan)

Victoria Roofing & Insulation Co. Ltd. (Victoria)

Spark Award Recipients:

Enrollment Resources Ltd. (Victoria)

Interactive Construction Inc. (Victoria)

Monk Office (Victoria)

The Parkside Hotel & Spa (Victoria)

