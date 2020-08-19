Quinn Sayers at his booth. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BIZ BEAT: Alberni businesses moving forward during COVID-19

Young entrepreneur starts up t-shirt sales

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Despite the pandemic, Port Alberni businesses are moving forward with new locations, new products and renovations.

And some innovative entrepreneurs are starting new businesses. Like 10-year-old Quinn Sayers. He has started Lil’ Brick Shirthouse, a vintage t-shirt company. He hunts down vintage heat transfers online from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and heat presses them onto t-shirts. Quinn started the business with help from his dad Graham after he spotted the decals online. They purchased a heat press and Quinn printed his first shirt July 1. Since then, he has created more than 400 shirts, selling them next to the blueberry stand at Alberni Liquor Store on Saturdays and online.

Quinn relies on his dad’s experience to choose which retro transfers will be popular, since he wasn’t born when most of the images he prints were current.

“My dad helps pick them out from old shows he watched as a kid,” explains Quinn, who says King Kong has been popular recently.

Adult t-shirts are $35 and shirts for kids are $20. Images include rock bands, iconic movies, cartoons and TV shows. Quinn, who starts Grade 5 in September and is saving up for a computer, hopes to continue the business online throughout the year. www.lilbrickshirthouse.com.

•••

Alberni Electric has opened a storefront location on lower Third Avenue across from Budget. The store offers electrical supplies, security system installation and monitoring, smart home devices and, as always, free consultations with certified electricians. Call 778-421-4080. Alberni Electric is online at www.albernielectric.ca or order online and pick up curbside through www.betterbuyportalberni.ca.

•••

Coby in Color is back on 10th Avenue across from Quality Foods. Hair stylist Coby Schafer has reopened her salon-like shop in her home, along with stylist Kayla Wells. By appointment only. Call 250-731-5555 or 250-731-9418.

•••

Animal Ark has expanded their line of Canadian pet foods including larger value bags of Canidae. They are also carrying Arcana, Lifetime, Farmina, Go! Solutions and Orijen. Find them on Facebook or call 778-421-3698. Grooming appointments are available by calling 604-379-7836.

•••

It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially if you are a quilter or crafter. Kismet Quilts has new Christmas prints, panels, layer cakes and jelly rolls (that’s fabric, not dessert!) in store now. They also have elastic cord used in making face masks. Check out their new online store at www.kismetquilts.com, where you can browse before you shop or order for pick up or shipping.

•••

Staples is ready to help families get back to school, however that looks at your house. But not everyone can afford the supplies their children need, so Staples is once again collecting monetary donations for Stock the Lockers. Consider making a donation at the cashier when you check out this month. All proceeds will go to school supplies for local children in need. www.staples.ca

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. E-mail your business tips to her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com.

BusinessPort AlberniSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Alberni businesses moving forward during COVID-19

Young entrepreneur starts up t-shirt sales

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

QUINN’S QUIPS: Memories build up on bulletin board of life

Oh, my office bulletin board is full of reminders and schedules, but it is also full of memories

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add young forward from Port McNeill

Bulldogs add youth to veteran lineup with Ethan Bono, Kobe Assam

Port Alberni ‘Fitness FUNdraiser’ collects nearly $1,000 for frontline workers mental health

Lisa Duncan and Brooke Pighin created a “boot camp” event to raise funds for Legacy Place Society

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Canadians are spending more time in bed – but sleeping less – due to COVID stress: poll

Study by Leva Sleep found that British Columbians are disproportionately worried about a second outbreak

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

Most Read