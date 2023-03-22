BIZ BEAT: New hair salon opens in South Port

See what else is new in the Port Alberni business community…

Teresa Ludvigson of the Alberni Valley Hospice accepts the proceeds of the Gnomes from Home from Westcoast Home Hardware owners Jan and Karen Lavertu. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

For Rhonda Del Rio, the salon business is lifelong passion. Raised in rural Alberta, where her mother was a stylist and salon owner, Del Rio opened her own salon when she was just 19. She has owned several salons but discovered a new passion when she came to Port Alberni almost 20 years ago to teach at the Alberni Valley Beauty School.

“I didn’t realize how much I would love it,” says Del Rio. “It was very fulfilling.”

Eventually she opened her own schools – Del Rio Academy – in Port Alberni and Comox, operating them for 10 years. After selling the schools, she returned to Port Alberni to be closer to family and friends. Now she has opened a home studio.

“It’s a private space where clients can be relaxed without feeling rushed,” says Del Rio. “Customer service, attention to detail, one-on-one consultation, that’s what is important to me. It is called a personal service industry for a reason.”

Del Rio has more than 25 years of experience as a hairstylist and educator and is Red Seal Certified.

Del Rio offers cuts, colour, foils and perms. She is also available for evening appointments. For more information or to book an appointment, call or text 250-218-0264.

•••

The arrival of spring means food trucks are opening again at Clutesi Haven Marina. Emiliano’s Food Truck opened for their fourth season March 4. Owner Lilliana Jones says faithful local customers are already coming by, and word of mouth by tourists has spread.

“I am so blessed,” says Jones, who is originally from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. “Some people from Europe came. They say: ‘Some friends came last year and told us to come.’ It is so wonderful.”

They come for the fish tacos, burritos, and chimichangas, says Jones, who also offers vegan and gluten-free options.

Jones’ husband Mike built the food trailer from the ground up and designed all the signage, part of his own business.

“He has always been my main support,” says Jones, adding he built her a new deck for the truck this year.

Family is important to Jones, who learned to cook from her mother and grandmother, but the food truck is named after her grandfather.

“He always super believed in me,” says Jones. “He was really wonderful.”

Emiliano’s is open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesday, when they are closed. Longer hours will be posted for the summer. www.facebook.com/emilianosauthenticmexicanfood.

•••

Marcus McNally is passionate about beautiful stone and tile. McNally has opened Stone Mad 4 Stone to serve Port Alberni with quality tile and stonework inside and outside, including kitchens, baths, fireplaces, patios and walkways.

“I aim to develop and maintain relationships with my clients by understanding their needs, building superior projects, while maintaining a safe, honest and reliable culture within my work,” says McNally.

Originally from Ireland, McNally has been working in Canada for 13 years and came to Port Alberni about a year ago. For details and samples of previous projects, go to www.stonemad4stone.com.

•••

Foxy Box celebrated their first year in Port Alberni with a party on March 11. In addition to celebratory sales prices, a large gift basket filled with goodies from local businesses was raffled off and the proceeds – $647.75 – were donated to Sage Haven Society. www.foxybox.ca.

•••

Also celebrating a birthday in March, Twin City Brewing will be marking their sixth year in business March 24-26. The weekend bash includes brand new beer releases, featured food, giveaways and more. www.twincitybrewing.ca.

•••

Westcoast Home Hardware got into the holiday giving spirit with “Gnomes from Home.” Locally made and sold in the store over the holidays, $1,000 was raised for Alberni Valley Hospice. www.homehardware.ca.

Teresa Bird is the group publisher of the Alberni Valley News, Parksville-Qualicum Beach News and Westerly News. Do you have a business tip for her? E-mail her at teresa.bird@albernivalleynews.com.

BusinessPort Alberni