Owners thank Port Alberni public for contributing to fundraiser

The crew at Boomerangs Cafe in Port Alberni raised $16,000 for Australian wildfire relief, thanks to contributions from the public.

“Thank you Port Alberni for making our fundraiser an overwhelming success,” Boomerangs posted on Facebook.



