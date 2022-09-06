Cannabis dispensary donates $5,000 to local Indigenous youth group

Green Coast Dispensary is located on the Pacific Rim Highway in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

On August 6th, the Green Coast Dispensary celebrated its one-year anniversary with a community barbecue and special announcement.

At the event, the dispensary revealed that they would be donating $5,000 to the Hupacasath Youth Group.

Green Coast Dispensary is owned by Rudy Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation, and is managed by Graham Sayers, a member of the Hupacasath First Nation. The two met on the water during fishing trips and Sayers eventually joined Green Coast after leaving a career in fishing.

The Hupacasath First Nation is a key stakeholder in all of Green Coast’s operation. Prior to the shop’s opening on Hupacasath territory, Green Coast consulted with the First Nation’s chief and council for approximately six months.

“We wanted [our dispensary] to be something that could add to the community,” Sayers said. “So we made sure we were in constant communication with the leaders of our community.”

The donation will be used to improve campsites around the Hupcasath reserve and to fund trips for children in the youth group.

“Originally, the youth group only had one trip planned and now they have three,” Sayers said.

The team at Green Coast has been in the cannabis industry for approximately six years. For two years prior to their opening in Port Alberni, they operated exclusively as a home-delivery service. Before that, they had another shop under the same name which was located on the Alberni Highway.

Green Coast has recently expanded and opened a second location in Qualicum Bay. Similar to the Port Alberni location, the dispensary had significant consultations with the Qualicum First Nation’s chief and council.

“We want to have a similar impact in Qualicum,” Sayers said.

While the charitable actions of the dispensary are providing value to its communities, the members of Green Coast also firmly believe in the positive impacts of cannabis use.

“We’re not just a pot shop,” Sayers said. “We’re helping people…we’re giving medicine to people and they swear by it.”

