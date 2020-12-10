Chances RimRock Gaming Centre is located at 4890 Cherry Creek Rd. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Coulson Group buys Chances RimRock Gaming Centre

Non-profit Alberni Valley Gaming Association sells after 12 years

The Alberni Valley Gaming Association has announced the pending sale of Chances RimRock Gaming Centre to the Coulson Group of Companies.

On Dec. 8, members of the AVGA voted in favour of a special resolution approving the sale of the assets of the gaming centre to an entity controlled by the Coulson Group. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Chances has been owned and operated by the not-for-profit Alberni Valley Gaming Association for 12 years. Since 2007, an agreement has been in place between AVGA and Coulson Group, where Coulson Group actively manages and provides administrative support services to Chances.

“Having worked together for many years, AVGA and Coulson Group have developed a strong respect for one another and share the same values and commitment to the Port Alberni community,” the AVGA said in a press release.

READ MORE: Meals on Wheels finds kitchen to keep preparing meals in Port Alberni

AVGA members represent various not-for-profit organizations in the community, so past proceeds from the Gaming Centre have been returned to the community.

According to a press release, funds received from the sale will be distributed in the form of grants and donations, and the AVGA board of directors will consult professionals to establish guidelines for the application, disbursement and oversight of funds.

The gaming centre at Chances has been closed for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia. The Cypress Restaurant, also located in the complex on Cherry Creek Road, reopened for takeout meals and now for sit-down service with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The Alberni Valley News has reached out to the Coulson Group for comment.

Port Alberni

B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

