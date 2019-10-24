Mandy Farmer, CEO and president of Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, speaks at a women in business forum in Port Alberni on Wednesday, Oct. 16. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Mandy Farmer, CEO and president of Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, speaks at a women in business forum in Port Alberni on Wednesday, Oct. 16. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Hotel Zed coming to Tofino

Vancouver Island community gets its first female hotelier

Tofino will be getting a new hotel next summer, and with it the West Coast town will also be getting its first female hotelier.

Mandy Farmer, president and CEO of Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, was a keynote speaker at a women in business forum hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The forum, held at Chances Rimrock Gaming Centre, had more than 80 people registered, and featured a full day of networking and local women sharing their stories, challenges and triumphs in business.

During the event, Farmer announced that construction is already underway for a new Hotel Zed location in Tofino.

According to Tofino mayor Josie Osborne, Farmer will be the only female hotel owner in Tofino. All other hotels and resorts—not including smaller motels—are owned by men or First Nations.

Farmer talked last Wednesday about her fight to pave her way in the male-dominated hotel industry. Accent Inns was originally established as “Stay ‘n Save Motor Inns” by Farmer’s father in the late 1980s. Farmer did not intend to work in the family business, but took a job as a sales manager because she was having difficulty finding work in her field.

“I had a neuropsychology degree,” she laughed. “I did not want to work for my dad.”

But it was Farmer’s influence that resulted in a complete redesign of the business, including its name, logo and decor. It took 10 years for her to convince the board to open Hotel Zed, but this new hotel chain led to Farmer being recognized as Hotelier of the Year by Pinnacle Awards in 2016.

In 2008, Farmer took over the company and became CEO.

“I admit I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder about the term ‘CEO,’” she said. “I thought, I’m an imposter, I shouldn’t be here.”

Her attempts to become “more conservative” and act more like her father didn’t make her feel any better.

“That just wasn’t me,” she explained. “I soon realized that I needed to bring authenticity into the workplace.”

Farmer’s personality is visible in Accent Inn locations, from the rubber ducks in the bathrooms to the humorous notepads beside the beds. But Hotel Zed is where she truly shines, with funky, colourful decor, rotary phones, ping pong tables, vintage VW shuttle vans and free bike rentals.

“Tofino hasn’t seen anything like a Hotel Zed,” said Farmer. “I think people are excited about the fresh energy that Zed is bringing.”

The first two Hotel Zed locations, in Victoria and Kelowna, started out as run-down motels that were redesigned and repurposed. The Tofino location will be built entirely from scratch, which gives Farmer “a blank canvas” to work with and make her own.

“It needs a lot more work,” she explained. “It’s truly going to be a hotel like the world has not seen before.”

She described some of the features that will be included in the new location: a mini disco dance floor that lights up, a secret entranceway through a wardrobe to a 1980s arcade, a poker table, a psychic stand and a bike lane running through the hotel.

“It’s got a lot of really weird stuff,” she laughed.

The Tofino community, she said, has been “very receptive” to Hotel Zed.

“I’ve been going to Tofino my whole life,” explained Farmer. “It’s one of my favourite places in the world. I’m in the fortunate position now where I get to choose where I want to expand.”

As for future expansions of Hotel Zed, Farmer hasn’t committed to any new locations. She did, however, say that she could see a Hotel Zed doing well in Port Alberni.

“Port Alberni has so much potential,” she explained. “It’s an absolute jewel.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rogers slashes revenue outlook on quick adoption of unlimited wireless plans

Just Posted

Hotel Zed coming to Tofino

Vancouver Island community gets its first female hotelier

ARTS AROUND: High energy fundraiser brings Brazil to the Alberni Valley

The Aché Brasil Dance troop is equal parts music, dance and spectacle

Enjoy a spooky Halloween weekend in the Alberni Valley

There are many Halloween-themed events taking place in Port Alberni this weekend

Port Alberni’s Black Sheep Rugby Club granted tax exemption

Talks continue about city’s new permissive tax exemption bylaw

Investigation sheds light on Nahmint logging

Forestry ministry denies claims auctioned timber violates protective status

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

85-year-old woman perishes in house fire in Cumberland Wednesday

Police and fire personnel were called to the scene of a fire… Continue reading

Experts warn against picking Vancouver Island’s magic mushrooms species

The commonly-seen mushroom can easily be mistaken for its deadly relatives

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are highly poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations, gastrointestinal pain and death

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Island mom warning others as suspicious powder found in mail

“I was very uneasy … it could be coffee whitener or it could be something else in the bag.”

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read