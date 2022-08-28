Students will be able to explore NIC’s Roger Street campus in Port Alberni during orientation this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

In-person orientation returns to North Island College’s Port Alberni campus

Orientation events will take place Sept. 6, Sept. 7 and Sept. 13

In-person orientation is back at North Island College’s Port Alberni campus this fall, giving students new opportunities to learn about key services and supports that will help them throughout the school year.

New and returning students can join in-person events at the Roger Street campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Tebo Centre. All students are also invited to join live virtual sessions the week before classes begin, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.

For the past two years, the college has been holding mostly virtual orientation sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The student life team is looking forward to a return to in-person events where new students will meet other students, faculty and staff,” said Mez Jiwaji, Associate Director of Student Life.

“We are using the tagline Get Connected, Get Supported, Get Involved. This year’s orientation will help students build their confidence and knowledge, which is essential for student success in and outside of the classes.”

On-campus orientation on Sept. 6 on Roger Street and Sept. 7 at the Tebo Centre will feature tabling events to provide new students with information and prizes. On Sept. 13, on-campus orientation at the Roger Street campus will feature a marketplace with NIC supports, key community partners with helpful information, free prizes and resources and a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Digital sessions, starting Aug. 29, will cover topics such as how to navigate NIC’s digital learning platforms, an overview of supports available to NIC students and how to get involved on campus.

Fall term classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with the last day to register for Fall 2022 classes being Sept. 15.

Students can learn more about the online and in-person orientation activities at www.nic.bc.ca/orientation.

Students will be able to explore NIC's Roger Street campus in Port Alberni during orientation this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
