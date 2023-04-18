Lady Rose Marine Services spreads joy to pair of Port Alberni charities

Lady Rose Marine Services co-owner Greg Willmon, second from right, presents a pair of cheques to, from left, Mike Paquette and Teresa Ludvigson of Ty Watson House Hospice, and Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The donations are from a campaign in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

When Greg Willmon and Barrie Rogers from Lady Rose Marine Services decided to offer trips aboard the MV Frances Barkley by donation last December, he was hoping to raise a few thousand dollars for a pair of Alberni Valley charities.

With the support of residents and visitors alike, Willmon and the rest of Lady Rose Marine knocked it out of the park.

More than 300 passengers donated $9,000 that month. “With our matching of $5,000 we had to top it up to make it $14,000,” Willmon said. The donations were split between Ty Watson House Hospice and the Salvation Army.

“Well done, that really is something,” Salvation Army Major Michael Ramsay said.

Alberni Valley Hospice Society executive director Teresa Ludvigson said with the snow that fell during December she wasn’t sure whether Lady Rose Marine would meet their goal. Willmon said even though they had to cancel one sailing, they averaged 30 people per sailing. “One of the sailings we had 50 or 60 passengers.”

Lady Rose marine manager Mike Surrell said there were also people who walked in off the street to make donations even though they weren’t planning on sailing with the MV Frances Barkley.

Many of the passengers who did take the trip down the Alberni Inlet came from out of town, Surrell added.

Ludvigson and Ty Watson House co-ordinator Mike Paquette said the donation came at an opportune time for the hospice and would be used for “ongoing operational expenses.”

Ramsay said the Salvation Army’s donation went toward the annual kettle campaign, which this year raised $160,000.

“The need is through the roof,” he added. The money was spent on making sure clientele received nutritious meals.

Lady Rose Marine is offering half-price fares for day-trip passengers through the month of April. The MV Frances Barkley departs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Call 250-723-8313 to make a reservation or for more information.



