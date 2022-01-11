For the second year in a row, Langford has been named the ‘Most Resilient City and Best Place for Work’ out of B.C.’s largest communities by BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford again named B.C.’s most resilient city, best place for work

Langford has been ranked number 1 on BC Business magazine’s Most Resilient City and Best Place for Work list for the second year running.

The West Shore city took top spot among 50 of the province’s largest communities. The ranking was based on such factors as economic diversity, population growth, household financial vulnerability, resident sense of belonging, residential gas emissions, rental vacancy rate, residential sales, housing starts, change in jobs and annual unemployment rate.

“Although the last couple of years (have been) challenging for both residents, business owners and employees, this ranking is a strong signal that we continue to move in the right direction,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said in a statement. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has continued its work to spur investment and new development in Langford’s core commercial areas. As a community, we collectively continue to support each other as a resilient, diverse and strong community. Everyone should be very proud of this accomplishment and recognition.”

It’s the eighth year the magazine has published the list.

