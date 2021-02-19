A new reports finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

A new reports finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

New report finds COVID-19 pandemic cut B.C.’s hospitality jobs in half

Some 14,000 businesses closed during height of pandemic

A new report finds that the COVID-19 pandemic, at its height, displaced one in every two hospitality jobs.

The finding appears in BC Check-Up: Invest, an annual report prepared by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). “While (the service sector) has rebounded, some industries continue to struggle, especially those that require close human interaction or working in physical spaces.”

The report finds that the pandemic has “devastated industries” that require high customer density and close interaction, a prerequisite for much of the service sector, and predicts that it could take several years for the province to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After years of tight labour market conditions, the trend reversed in (British Columbia) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it reads. “While there has been a recovery from April lows as businesses began to reopen and government support came into place, many formerly employed individuals have struggled to return to their position, and new entrants have found few opportunities.”

RELATED: Employment data shows B.C. resilient, says minister, but Liberals unimpressed

The report finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit B.C., the ensuing business restrictions reduced active businesses by over 14,000 between March and May 2020,” said Lori Mathison, president and chief executive officer of CPABC.

“Thankfully, the situation improved over the summer and into the fall. However, the number of active businesses remained down by over 6,600 in October, and some industries are disproportionately affected.”

Looking at Greater Victoria, the report finds that Greater Victoria’s job losses concentrated in the service sector. Affected industries include accommodation and food; information, culture and recreation; and other services.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate climbs to 1% in January

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Organics collection to raise garbage fees in Port Alberni

New collection service will extend the life of the Alberni Valley Landfill by approximately 35 years

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
San Group opposes move to increase light industry tax in Port Alberni

City council considers bringing light, heavy industry rates ‘into parity’ at 5.3%

This truck was among what organizers say were 85 vehicles travelling from the Saanich Peninsula and beyond to take part in a rally outside the provincial legislature in solidarity of farmers in India protesting a trio of bills. The protests in India have led to deadly violence and intensified religious-nationalistic conflicts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Alberni’s Sikh community to rally for Indian farmers

Convoy expected to gather at Sikh temple Feb. 21

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Salvation Army sign MOU

Deal formalizes Salvation Army’s delivery of emergency services in region

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features pictures from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre planning a COVID-19 art exhibit

Community Arts Council wants to see what local artists have been up to during pandemic

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Alina Durham is urging people to keep searching for her missing daughter, Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Mom of missing Chilliwack woman, 23, urging people to keep looking for her

Alina Durham speaks on what kind of person Shaelene Bell is, $10,000 reward offered for safe return

Blaine Penner survived an avalanche in Norns Range. Photo: Blaine Penner
Kootenay man survives avalanche and lives to tell the tale

Blaine Penner accidentally stepped out onto a cornice, triggering avalanche

Chase’s Mick DeRoo-Ludwig staged a one-man hockey game on the narrow and not entirely frozen Chase Creek to encourage others whose games and seasons were cancelled. (Mick DeRoo-Ludwig/Facebook)
Video: Shuswap man skates on, plunges into creek to encourage fellow hockey nuts

Mick DeRoo-Ludwig turned Chase Creek into his own private rink on Feb. 14.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A BC Transit bus. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Regional district directors ask province to connect public transit across the Island

‘We need a little synergy of the schedules’

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

A Facebook advertisement for a ‘one-bedroom’ igloo garnered plenty of comments and messages. (Facebook)
Facebook post advertises ‘one-bedroom’ Victoria igloo for $1,170 per month

Satirical post makes light of region’s tough rental market

Most Read