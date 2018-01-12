Nominate someone for an Alberni chamber excellence award

Staff from Trends Design Team mug for the camera after winning the social media award at the 2017 Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards. LYNDON CASSELL PHOTOGRAPHY

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2018 Community Excellence Awards.

Categories include ambassador of service, business excellence, business investment, chamber award, citizen of the year, customer service, green award, health and fitness, rising star, social media, spirit of music, tourism and hospitality, visionary award, volunteer of the year, welcoming workplace, young women in business (new for 2018), and youth of the year.

Close to 50 finalists will be featured at the awards gala in April, where the winners will be crowned. A dinner and dance will follow.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 24. Online forms are available on the chamber’s website at http://www.albernichamber.ca/community-excellence-awards-2018.

The gala event takes place Friday, April 20 at the Italian Hall, 4065 Sixth Ave., with catering by Chances Rim Rock. This year’s theme is ‘All Decked Out—a Night at the Casino’, and the dress code is “cocktail with a casino twist.” David Wiwchar of 93.3 the PEAK will emcee the event. Tickets will be available as of March 1 for $80 each or $600 per table of eight.

