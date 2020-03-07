Pacific Coastal Airlines launches direct flight between Victoria and Tofino-Ucluelet

Accessing paradise just got a little bit easier.

Pacific Coastal Airlines has launched a new direct flight between Victoria and Long Beach Airport. (Pacific Coastal photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines is launching a new non-stop flight service between Victoria and Long Beach Airport every Saturday from May 9 to October 17.

The company announced last week that the new 40-minute flight will provide a convenient link between Victoria and the Tofino-Ucluelet region.

“We’re so pleased to see Pacific Coastal continue to expand their route network. This is a great opportunity for visitors and local residents to visit Tofino and Ucluelet, a spectacular part of the west coast of Vancouver Island,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority President and CEO.

Prior to the new weekly Saturday flight being announced, Pacific Coastal travellers needed to fly to Vancouver before connecting to either Victoria or Long Beach.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new service,” said Pacific Coastal’s Vice President of Commercial Service Johnathan Richardson through the announcement.

“We first introduced service between Vancouver and Tofino in April, 2017 and we are proud to announce this expansion with the introduction of our new Victoria to Tofino flight.”

Electoral Area C Director Kel Roberts said he is excited to see the company expanding access to the West Coast.

“The potential for expansion as traffic demand increases is fantastic,” Roberts said. “The opportunity for scheduled passenger service, charter and cargo services to Long Beach Airport fills a need and provides very exciting market exposure and convenience for our communities.”

More information can be found at www.pacificcoastal.com or through the airline’s call centre at 1-800-663-2872.

Pacific Coastal is a B.C.-based privately owned airline that flies to 16 airports throughout the province, including Cranbrook, Prince George, and Haida Gwaii.



