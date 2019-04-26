Port Alberni’s Paramount Theatre to undergo extensive renovation

Theatre will close for a month to add recliner seats, update building’s exterior

The Paramount Theatre on Argyle Street in Port Alberni will be receiving reclining chairs during a renovation that will start at the end of April. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni’s only movie theatre is about to get an upgrade.

Landmark Cinemas, parent company to the Paramount Theatre on Argyle Street, will be closing the theatre for a month starting Monday, April 29 to complete renovations to both the interior and exterior. Roofers have already begun replacing the roof.

While the outside will be getting a facelift, the inside will be undergoing an exciting change, says Bill Walker, CEO of Landmark Cinemas. The Paramount will be upgrading to premium recliner seating.

“There’s no question, experiencing a movie in the comfort of a premium-powered recliner theatre seat is a transformative experience,” Walker said. “We are confident that movie lovers throughout Port Alberni and its surrounding regions will agree.”

Adding the reclining seats will mean a reduction in the theatre’s overall capacity, however more personal space and disruption-free movie watching will be the tradeoff.

The new changes mean reserved seating will also be part of the theatre’s premium experience.

Landmark Cinemas owns 44 cinemas and 317 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario and Yukon Territory.

The Paramount Theatre is scheduled to re-open the week of May 27.



