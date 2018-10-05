Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

Medical marijuana producer Sun Pharm Investments Ltd. is moving to create Zenabis Global Inc., a publicly-traded company with growing operations in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and eventually in Nova Scotia.

RELATED: Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The privately-held cannabis company is merging with a subsidiary of propagated agricultural plants supplier Bevo Agro Inc. via reverse takeover, in which a smaller firm takes over a public company.

Bevo is currently listed on the TSX Venture exchange and after the transaction and amalgamation, the company will change its name to Zenabis, taking after one of Sun Pharm’s cannabis brands.

Sun Pharm says it currently has two licensed production facilities in British Columbia and New Brunswick, with a third due to come online shortly in Nova Scotia, together, encompassing more than 61,000 square metres of growing space.

RELATED: B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

After the transaction is complete, the companies say Bevo’s greenhouse facilities in Langley are intended to be expanded and retrofitted.

On completion of planned expansions, the companies say the combined entity will have more than 320,000 square metres of indoor and greenhouse space across the three provinces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Seva Dhaliwal seeks a seat on Port Alberni city council

Dhaliwal focuses on jobs, crime and affordable taxes

ELECTION 2018: Alberni District Secondary School students ask the tough questions

Candidates for Port Alberni’s municipal election invited to all-candidates meeting at ADSS

ELECTION 2018: Chris Washington vies for a seat on the SD70 school board

Education comes in many different forms, says Washington

PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Rock in pictures

See some of the best photographs from the 2018 Tour de Rock from across Vancouver Island

ELECTION 2018: Cindy Solda wants to bring experience to Port Alberni city council

Solda was a member of Port Alberni city council from 2001 to 2014

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford”

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Extreme wave advisory issued for Pacific Rim National Park

Parks Canada expects enormous waves to come crashing in around Tofino and Ucluelet this long weekend

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Most Read