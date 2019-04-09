FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2001, file photo, Jet magazine founder John H. Johnson, head of Johnson Publishing Co., sits in his Chicago office. Johnson, Chicago’s iconic Johnson Publishing Co., owner for decades of Ebony and Jet magazines that helped change the image of black people portrayed by U.S. media, filed Tuesday, April 9. 2019, for bankruptcy liquidation in federal court. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Publisher of iconic black magazines Ebony and Jet files for bankruptcy

The company was founded in 1942 by John H. Johnson in Chicago

Chicago’s iconic Johnson Publishing Co., owner for decades of Ebony and Jet magazines that helped change the image of black people portrayed by U.S. media, has filed for bankruptcy liquidation in federal court.

In announcing the petition filed Tuesday, the company said it was “caught in a tidal wave of marketplace changes and business issues which, despite exhaustive efforts, could not be overcome.”

READ MORE: Rogers sells flagship magazines Maclean’s, Chatelaine in deal with St. Joseph

The company was founded in 1942 by John H. Johnson in Chicago when he launched Negro Digest with a $500 loan secured by his mother’s furniture. He later went on to found Ebony magazine in 1945 and Jet magazine in 1951.

Johnson publishing at one time also owned a top-rated Chicago radio station and Fashion Fair Cosmetics.

In 2016, Ebony and Jet were sold to Texas equity firm Clear View Group.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Acura recalls 360K SUVs because tail lights can go dark

Just Posted

Alberni Valley students walk for water

École Alberni Elementary kids learn about accessible water with hands-on activity

Port Alberni wrestler earns national champion title

ADSS wrestler Paige Maher won the Women’s U17 69kg division

Port Alberni council approves two more retail cannabis stores

Port Pot Shop and Hive Cannabis received positive recommendations

Demonstrators demand action on Port Alberni watershed, public access to backcountry

Some promise seen in coast sector revitalization initiative, say protesters

Edmonton’s Billie Zizi brings classic soul with a flair to Char’s Landing

Port Alberni show scheduled for Thursday, April 11

WATCH: Annual Soccer Day jamboree a soggy affair in Port Alberni

Hundreds of kids braved storm to play anyway

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Most Read