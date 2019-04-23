Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.3% in February

Wholesale sales gains were led by the motor vehicle and vehicle parts and accessories subsector

Vehicles are seen in a parking lot at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Statistics Canada says wholesale sales posted their third consecutive monthly gain as they increased 0.3 per cent to $63.7 billion in February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales posted their third consecutive monthly gain as they increased 0.3 per cent to $63.7 billion in February.

Economists on average had expected a gain of 0.1 per cent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gains were led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, which rose 9.5 per cent to $11.6 billion.

Excluding the subsector, wholesale sales fell 1.5 per cent. Only two of seven subsectors advanced.

The building material and supplies subsector fell 5.3 per cent to $8.8 billion, while the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector dropped 1.3 per cent to $13.1 billion in February.

Wholesale sales in volume terms increased 0.3 per cent.

The Canadian Press

