Swoop low-cost air carrier now taking off into Comox

It is the second ULCC to service the Comox Valley Airport within the past few months

Swoop has officially landed in Comox.

On Thursday (June 9), the inaugural flight from Edmonton to Comox landed shortly after 8 a.m. from the second ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) to service the Comox Valley Airport within the past few months.

“This expansion across Canada with Comox being a part of it is very exciting,” said Ryan Hubbard, senior manager of airport operations for Swoop. “We have a network team who makes the decision of whether or not the demand is there (to operate into Comox) and whether we can fill 189 seats to make a route successful. If we can fill these planes and start with the frequency we can put out there, we’re really open to adding to that.”

Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop – like Flair Airlines – is an Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC). ULCCs offer unbundled low base fares that only include the seat; baggage, seat selection, snacks and carry-on bags come at additional fees.

Mike Atkins, Comox Valley Airport’s CEO was on hand to see the flight land and turn around with its first passengers to Edmonton and said planning to have Swoop at the airport has been in the works for quite some time.

“It’s been a hard two years for the airport and the entire travel industry, but travel is returning … to see Swoop land here today (is great) and to get to use some of the parts of our new terminal, hopefully, we’ll see many more Swoop flights in the near future.”

Atkins added throughout the pandemic, the Comox Valley has been a destination because it’s within Canada and with the rising demographic moving to the area, there are more inbound friends and family travelling to the Valley.

Swoop offers twice-weekly service from Edmonton, using their fleet of Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. With the addition of Comox, the airline now flies to YQQ and the Victoria International Airport.


