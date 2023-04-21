WorkBC, NETP collaborate on Port Alberni career fair

WorkBC and Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP) are partnering for a career fair in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 27.

It is the first time both organizations have combined for such a fair, said WorkBC manager of employer services Bill Brown. In the past, WorkBC would have a table at the NETP fair and vice versa.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Brown said. They have between 40 and 50 employers and service providers confirmed. “We don’t know what to expect as far as job seekers because the labour market is different,” he added.

The two organizations have been working on a joint fair for a few years, but the coronavirus pandemic spoiled the plans, Brown said. “We’ve been working on this for a few years. We’ve always collaborated on an ad hoc basis.”

He said the two programs are funded from different sources, so they have worked together in the past to ensure people find employment or funding for employment.

The career fair takes place April 27 at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger St.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers are welcome to drop in throughout the day; students from career classes at Alberni District Secondary School will also be attending the fair.

Admission is free, but people are encouraged to register on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/career-fair-port-alberni.

People can also call NETP at 250-723-1331 or WorkBC at 250-724-4560. WorkBC Port Alberni also has a new Facebook page: search WorkBC Centre Port Alberni Tofino Ucluelet.



