A LOOK BACK: at the Alberni District Fall Fair

A Look Back is a new feature in the Alberni Valley News featuring historic community photos

The Alberni District Fall Fair started with one building in the fall of 1945. This year’s fair, which was scheduled for September 2020, would have been the 75th anniversary for the fair. Unfortunately, it has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Administrator Ann Siddall shares some of the photos she has on file from the 1960s of the building of the Stephens Barn, the popular Kinette food booth, the livestock barn and the static exhibit tables from days gone by.

The Kinette Food Booth was always crowded at the Alberni District Fall Fair in the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)