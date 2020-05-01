A LOOK BACK: at the Alberni District Fall Fair

A Look Back is a new feature in the Alberni Valley News featuring historic community photos

The Alberni District Fall Fair static exhibit tables from the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)

The Alberni District Fall Fair started with one building in the fall of 1945. This year’s fair, which was scheduled for September 2020, would have been the 75th anniversary for the fair. Unfortunately, it has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Administrator Ann Siddall shares some of the photos she has on file from the 1960s of the building of the Stephens Barn, the popular Kinette food booth, the livestock barn and the static exhibit tables from days gone by.

READ: Alberni District Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The Alberni Valley News is working with the Alberni Valley Museum and other organizations to feature historic photos in A Look Back every week. Is there an aspect of the Valley’s history you’d like us to feature? Do you have an historic photo you’d like to share? E-mail editor Susie Quinn at editor@albernivalleynews.com.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictFall fairhistoryLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Kinette Food Booth was always crowded at the Alberni District Fall Fair in the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)

The livestock barns are still a draw for visitors to the Alberni District Fall Fair, nearly 75 years after the first fair opened in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)

Previous story
B.C. salmon farmers donate 60,000 pounds of canned salmon to food banks

Just Posted

A LOOK BACK: at the Alberni District Fall Fair

A Look Back is a new feature in the Alberni Valley News featuring historic community photos

City of Port Alberni looks to restore historic sign

Carved cedar sign has been stored at the city’s Public Works Yard since 2015

Central Vancouver Island RCMP not enforcing school zones

Port Alberni, Oceanside say speed zones not in effect because school is out

Port Alberni takes a building off its nuisance property list

New owner has turned around apartment building in less than a year

Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Four fire departments called out to help extinguish blaze

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Ambassador Cong Peiwu also says he wants Canadians to know that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Most Read