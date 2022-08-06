A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer

Joseph Clegg turned his photography hobby into a career in the city’s early days

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945. Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)

Many iconic photographs of the history of the Albernis were taken by Joseph Clegg, who was a photographer in the Albernis from 1912-1945.

Clegg and his family moved to Vancouver Island in 1912, as we’ve written previously, and ended up settling in Port Alberni.

READ: A LOOK BACK: Recreation in Port Alberni’s downtown

Clegg took up photography as a hobby, and soon turned it into a business, opening a studio where he took portraits and also sold photographic supplies. He was a photographer from 1912 to 1945.

Clegg was married to Clara Orange on Sept. 12, 1900. They had five children: Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906) and Eva (1909).

Clegg died March 22, 1961 at the age of 86, in Port Alberni.

Alberni ValleyMuseumPhotographyPort Alberni