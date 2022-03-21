AbCellera joins Science Fair Foundation BC’s Sweatin’ for Science as presenting sponsor

Funds raised through the Sweatin’ for Science campaign will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Vancouver-based technology company AbCellera has joined The Science Fair Foundation BC as presenting sponsor for their main fundraising event, Sweatin’ for Science – a virtual race around BC and Yukon – formerly known as the Science Fair Fun Run.

AbCellera’s leading technology platform finds antibodies that can be developed into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. They are building their global headquarters in Vancouver, bringing together the brightest minds to bring treatments to patients faster.

“Pushing the boundaries of science and technology to help people live healthier lives is at the core of what we do,” said Véronique Lecault, Ph.D., Co-founder and COO of AbCellera.

“For almost a decade, AbCellerites have enthusiastically logged kilometers for the Science Fair Fun Run and Sweatin’ for Science alongside members of BC’s vibrant tech and life sciences sector. We are proud to continue our support to the Science Fair Foundation BC as the presenting sponsor for Sweatin’ for Science. By sharing our passion for STEM, inspiring students to research new ideas, and supporting science fairs, we can all contribute to developing the next generation of innovators in our community.”

Funds raised through the Sweatin’ for Science campaign will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon. Financial aid for science fair students means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

“We are thrilled to have AbCellera join us as a presenting sponsor for this event,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC. “They have long been a supporter of the Science Fair Fun Run and we are excited to be working with them on a larger scale now to raise awareness about the importance of STEM education and funds to help support kids to pursue their projects.”

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open and this year’s theme is space exploration. Participants will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30. They can take part in any setting, be it their living room, neighbourhood streets or community at large. Participants are entered into prize draws for every $100 raised, there will also be prizes awarded to individuals with the most kilometres logged in their activity category and most funds raised.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

EducationScience