Alberni Aquarium holds shoreline cleanup June 12

The Alberni Aquarium Association and Alberni Valley Transition Town have teamed up for an ocean cleanup this Saturday, June 12 from 1-3 p.m.

“Not only are we asking the community to clean up debris on land, but four or five of us will paddle out to the Somass Estuary where much of our debris ends up,” volunteer Gail Morton said. Kayakers are hoping to leave at 10 a.m. from the Water Street Wharf boat ramp.

Wade Nicklin of Nicklin Waste Disposal is loaning the group a bin and the ACRD has waived tipping fees for the cleanup crew. Trash will be sorted, logged into a marine database and weighed.

Members of the public are encouraged to do a cleanup around their neighbourhood or along a shoreline. Trash can be dropped off Saturday for sorting between 1–3 p.m. at the Water Street Wharf behind Port Boat House (follow the signs).

Those who download the Marine Debris Tracker app to track their trash and share a photo could win a prize from Twin City Brewing. The person who brings the heaviest amount of debris could also win a prize.

For more information on stewardship initiatives check out the Ocean Friendly Port Alberni Facebook page.

