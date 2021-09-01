Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Alberni Auto Group held a show n’ shine on Saturday, Aug. 28 that was extremely well-attended. The Kinsmen served up hamburgers and hotdogs and the old-fashioned rock and roll tunes by deejay Mark Scheffers created the ambience for the event.
Prizes were given out during the event. During the final event, prizes were presented by Johnny Beaulacqua.
Motorcycles
1st – Len Bodaly
2nd – Tyson Seggie
3rd – Scott Jaworski
Trucks
1st – Russ Moen
2nd – Jeff Hintz
3rd – Jay Malloy
Cars
1st – Dwayne Hearn
2nd – Chris Irving
3rd – Bruce Tatlum (2021 Mach 1 Mustang)