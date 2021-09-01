Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Mike Roberts with his ride—a 1995 Jeep YJ—with his grandson Bodhi Roberts-Tabinzadegan, age 4, in his miniature version of Papa’s jeep. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Mike Roberts with his ride—a 1995 Jeep YJ—with his grandson Bodhi Roberts-Tabinzadegan, age 4, in his miniature version of Papa’s jeep. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Two of the three motorcycle winners. From left, Tyson Seggie and Scott Jaworski. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Two of the three motorcycle winners. From left, Tyson Seggie and Scott Jaworski. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Aaron Weisgerbe was at the show ‘n shine to publicize next year’s Sproat Lake Regatta. This boat will travel 1,000 feet in 8.2 seconds. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Aaron Weisgerbe was at the show ‘n shine to publicize next year’s Sproat Lake Regatta. This boat will travel 1,000 feet in 8.2 seconds. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Don Diemert with his 1940 Ford Coupe. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Don Diemert with his 1940 Ford Coupe. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
George Wiley gets ready to leave in his 1962 T-Bird convertible. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)George Wiley gets ready to leave in his 1962 T-Bird convertible. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Ken Lehmann, visiting from Parksville, with his 1932 Hudson Essex. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Ken Lehmann, visiting from Parksville, with his 1932 Hudson Essex. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Chris Finlayson laughingly calls this a “three-man trunk” in his 1962 Dodge Dart. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Chris Finlayson laughingly calls this a “three-man trunk” in his 1962 Dodge Dart. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Kinsmen Mike Hadley and Dan van Kley ham it up with Wynita Jaworski, the Toyota Sales Manager. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Kinsmen Mike Hadley and Dan van Kley ham it up with Wynita Jaworski, the Toyota Sales Manager. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Bruce Tatlum took third place in cars with his 2021 Mach 1 Mustang. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Bruce Tatlum took third place in cars with his 2021 Mach 1 Mustang. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Alberni Auto Group held a show n’ shine on Saturday, Aug. 28 that was extremely well-attended. The Kinsmen served up hamburgers and hotdogs and the old-fashioned rock and roll tunes by deejay Mark Scheffers created the ambience for the event.

Prizes were given out during the event. During the final event, prizes were presented by Johnny Beaulacqua.

Motorcycles

1st – Len Bodaly

2nd – Tyson Seggie

3rd – Scott Jaworski

Trucks

1st – Russ Moen

2nd – Jeff Hintz

3rd – Jay Malloy

Cars

1st – Dwayne Hearn

2nd – Chris Irving

3rd – Bruce Tatlum (2021 Mach 1 Mustang)

Car ShowsPort Alberni

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Salmon Derby returns for 2021

Just Posted

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions

Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel scores the first goal in Bombers franchise history by slipping the puck past Oceanside Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas in an exhibition game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Bombers fall to Oceanside Generals in franchise’s first exhibition game

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery