Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Mike Roberts with his ride—a 1995 Jeep YJ—with his grandson Bodhi Roberts-Tabinzadegan, age 4, in his miniature version of Papa’s jeep. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Two of the three motorcycle winners. From left, Tyson Seggie and Scott Jaworski. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Aaron Weisgerbe was at the show ‘n shine to publicize next year’s Sproat Lake Regatta. This boat will travel 1,000 feet in 8.2 seconds. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Don Diemert with his 1940 Ford Coupe. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) George Wiley gets ready to leave in his 1962 T-Bird convertible. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Ken Lehmann, visiting from Parksville, with his 1932 Hudson Essex. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Chris Finlayson laughingly calls this a “three-man trunk” in his 1962 Dodge Dart. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Kinsmen Mike Hadley and Dan van Kley ham it up with Wynita Jaworski, the Toyota Sales Manager. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Bruce Tatlum took third place in cars with his 2021 Mach 1 Mustang. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Alberni Auto Group held a show n’ shine on Saturday, Aug. 28 that was extremely well-attended. The Kinsmen served up hamburgers and hotdogs and the old-fashioned rock and roll tunes by deejay Mark Scheffers created the ambience for the event.

Prizes were given out during the event. During the final event, prizes were presented by Johnny Beaulacqua.

Motorcycles

1st – Len Bodaly

2nd – Tyson Seggie

3rd – Scott Jaworski

Trucks

1st – Russ Moen

2nd – Jeff Hintz

3rd – Jay Malloy

Cars

1st – Dwayne Hearn

2nd – Chris Irving

3rd – Bruce Tatlum (2021 Mach 1 Mustang)

