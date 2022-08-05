Alberni District Fall Fair night market becomes a bit of a barn raiser

Jasper Amos pets a hedgehog with Penny Wouters, right, of Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Fall Fair Night Market. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Darrell Bellaart of Misguided Spirits Craft Distillery from Errington, B.C. pours a sample of his new rhubarb ginger gin liqueur, Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Alberni District Fall Fair’s fundraising night market. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Ann Hoffman of Broken Glass Art Studio displays some of her multimedia art frames, featuring coloured broken glass, during the Fall Fair Night Market on Friday, July 22, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Aleah Johnson, left, makes a button with Kaitlyn Aston, a junior Alberni District Fall Fair board member, Friday July 22, 2022 at the Fall Fair’s fundraising Night Market. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Ruth Wilinson, 3, plays with her balloon animal that Adley Bruneau of Sharky Balloons made for her at the Fall Fair Night Market (July 22, 2022) (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Abigail Dargatz with the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club cuddles Walnut the Guinea pig at the Fall Fair Night Market, July 22, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Jamal Ambrose, 4, enjoys his hotdog during the Fall Fair Night Market at the fairgrounds on July 22, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Close to 60 vendors and some entertainers filled a corner of the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds on July 22 for a special Night Market.

The event was set up to help raise funds to offset replacement costs of a horse barn that burned in a suspicious fire earlier in the spring. The fair’s board of directors is hoping to replace the barn in time for the 2023 event.

“They had a good crowd,” said Scott Green, past chairman of the Alberni District Fall Fair. “They had $1,000 in donations from the public. Thank you to the public who have supported us. We’re looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Dozens of families and individuals packed the area to listen to music, have a hotdog or see what the vendors had for sale.

The Boots and Bridles 4-H club brought a few animals for children to meet: everything from hedgehogs to a rabbit, guinea pigs to goats.

Kaitlyn Aston, a junior member of the Fall Fair board, had a booth where kids and adults alike could make badges to wear on their coats or collect. Aston was promoting youth involvement in the fair, which will happen Sept. 8-11 this year. The theme for the fair’s 75th anniversary is “A Diamond in the Rough.”

Tickets for this year’s fair are available now online at albernifair.com.

