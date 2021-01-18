Mark Braunagel fills the back seat of his truck with backpacks and bags full of supplies the Grade 9 leadership class at ADSS collected for some of Port Alberni’s vulnerable people. (Jan. 15, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Mark Braunagel fills the back seat of his truck with backpacks and bags full of supplies the Grade 9 leadership class at ADSS collected for some of Port Alberni’s vulnerable people. (Jan. 15, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni high school students fill backpacks to help city’s homeless

Junior leadership students embraced service project, said teacher Mike Roberts

Students in Mike Roberts’ junior leadership class at Alberni District Secondary showed one of the ways they are learning to make a difference in their community last week.

Students gathered 26 backpacks, bags and boxes full of personal hygiene items and clothing to donate to some of the city’s vulnerable people. Roberts invited Mark Braunagel, who is trying to open a recovery centre in Port Alberni, to accept the donations.

“He’s a guy that’s trying to make a difference,” Roberts told his students. Roberts and Braunagel grew up together, although they are separated by a couple of years.

Roberts’ students talked about a philosophy he imparts on his classes: that when they finish his class, they should find a way to make a difference.

Roberts’ leadership classes usually hold fundraising campaigns, but due to COVID-19 they haven’t been able to do that. He said students collected all donations from their own households.

Braunagel thanked the students for their campaign. “You are making a difference,” he explained. “It’s a lifestyle out there that’s really terrible. There are people in such huge need and they will be grateful to see what you’ve done.

“It’s important that we all do our part.”

On Friday the students helped Braunagel load the backpacks and bags they collected into his pickup truck.

Braunagel later went to the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, where many people from the city’s vulnerable population can be found, to hand out the backpacks and other supplies.

“It felt great and was very well received,” he said of the students’ generosity.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessnessPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mark Braunagel, left, an advocate for people experiencing addictions and homelessness in the Alberni Valley, addresses Mike Roberts’ Grade 9 leadership class in front of ADSS on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The class collected backpacks and bags full of supplies for people who are living rough. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Mark Braunagel, left, an advocate for people experiencing addictions and homelessness in the Alberni Valley, addresses Mike Roberts’ Grade 9 leadership class in front of ADSS on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The class collected backpacks and bags full of supplies for people who are living rough. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Just Posted

Students from the junior leadership class at ADSS help homelessness and addictions advocate Mark Braunagel load backpacks and bags full of supplies into his truck on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Students collected supplies to be handed out to some of Port Alberni’s most vulnerable people. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni high school students fill backpacks to help city’s homeless

Junior leadership students embraced service project, said teacher Mike Roberts

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ACRD, City of Port Alberni receive $4 million for COVID-19

Municipalities have until end of 2021 to allocate funding

The site of the former Arrowview Hotel, on Second Avenue and Athol Street, as of Jan. 14, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pressures Arrowview Hotel owner for final cleanup

Demolition finished in June 2020 but site still full of construction material

West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni received some good news about an expansion to its emergency department on Jan. 15, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. health ministry commits $6.25M to hospital expansion in Port Alberni

Plans for larger emergency department have been on hold since 2015

A Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation guardian took this photo of dozens of vehicles parked along a forest service road in the Kennedy watershed. (Submitted photo)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District looks at enforcement of illegal camping

ACRD currently does not have an existing bylaw service to tackle the issue

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Williams Lake physician Dr. Ivan Scrooby and medical graduate student Vionarica Gusti hold up the COSMIC Bubble Helmet. Both are part of the non-profit organization COSMIC Medical which has come together to develop devices for treating patients with COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Group of B.C. doctors, engineers developing ‘bubble helmet’ for COVID-19 patients

The helmet could support several patients at once, says the group

A 17-year-old snowmobiler used his backcountry survival sense in preparation to spend the night on the mountain near 100 Mile House Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 after getting lost. (South Cariboo Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Teen praised for backcountry survival skills after getting lost in B.C.’s Cariboo mountains

“This young man did everything right after things went wrong.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on December 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No place for ‘far right’ in Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole says

O’Toole condemned the Capitol attack as ‘horrifying’ and sought to distance himself and the Tories from Trumpism

A passer by walks in High Park, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. This workweek will kick off with what’s fabled to be the most depressing day of the year, during one of the darkest eras in recent history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Blue Monday’ getting you down? Exercise may be the cure, say experts

Many jurisdictions are tightening restrictions to curb soaring COVID-19 case counts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Provinces work on revised plans as Pfizer-BioNTech shipments to slow down

Anita Anand said she understands and shares Canadians’ concerns about the drug company’s decision

Tourists take photographs outside the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. A coalition of British Columbia tourism industry groups is urging the provincial government to not pursue plans to ban domestic travel to fight the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. travel ban will harm struggling tourism sector, says industry coalition

B.C. government would have to show evidence a travel ban is necessary

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

Most Read