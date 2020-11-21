Alberni sorority raises funds for community organizations

Eta Chi chapter applauded for donations

THE GIVING SEASON The Eta Chi Sorority chapter in Port Alberni recently donated $1,840 in funds to Ty Watson House, the Salvation Army and Bread of Life, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society and the SPCA. Lynne Galesloot, left, gives a cheque to Chris Mellon, House Manager of Ty Watson House. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)