Alberni sorority raises funds for community organizations

The Eta Chi Sorority chapter in Port Alberni recently donated funds to the Ty Watson House, the Salvation Army and Bread of Life, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society and the SPCA.
The chapter donated $1,840 in total.
Eta Chi chapter applauded for donations
