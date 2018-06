Students from Maquinna Elementary School held a birthday party for a pair of heritage trucks at the Industrial Heritage Society’s building in Port Alberni last week. They celebrated the 1928 “Chev” fire truck and 1938 “Mack” with a party, cupcakes decorated like truck tires and activities.

This is the second birthday party for the heritage trucks: students from École Alberni Elementary School’s French Immersion programs also celebrated at the end of May.

Colten Pley, a grade 2 student at Maquinna Elementary, flies down the runway during a mini soapbox race at the Industrial Heritage Centre. ELENA RARDON PHOTO