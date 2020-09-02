Alberni Valley charities receive emergency funding

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation has awarded $75,000 in grants to 12 local charities to address a variety of needs, including mental health, homelessness, safety, food security, and our senior population. The grants announced are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.
“We are pleased to support the charities that serve Port Alberni. Funding has been dispersed to Canadian Mental Health Association – Port Alberni branch ($10,000 for COVID response), Alberni Community and Women’s Services ($7,980), Port Alberni Family Guidance Association, Disaster Aid Canada – Soap for Hope ($7,500), Abbeyfield House, Bread of Life ($6,000), and Society St. Vincent de Paul ($10,000), among others,” says board chair Hugh Grist.
“We thank all local non-profits and charities for their nimble response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their diligent care to our vulnerable populations.”
For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit communityfoundations.ca.
For more information about the AVCF, please e-mail info@albernifoundation.ca or phone 250-724-4503.
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCommunity LeadershipPort Alberni
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here