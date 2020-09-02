Alberni Valley charities receive emergency funding

Volunteers with the Salvation Army prepare some of the 2,343 meals that volunteers with the COVID-19 response team distributed the week of Aug. 27, 2020 in Port Alberni. The team has served or delivered 55,000 meals to people in the Alberni Valley since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL RAMSAY)

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation has awarded $75,000 in grants to 12 local charities to address a variety of needs, including mental health, homelessness, safety, food security, and our senior population. The grants announced are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

“We are pleased to support the charities that serve Port Alberni. Funding has been dispersed to Canadian Mental Health Association – Port Alberni branch ($10,000 for COVID response), Alberni Community and Women’s Services ($7,980), Port Alberni Family Guidance Association, Disaster Aid Canada – Soap for Hope ($7,500), Abbeyfield House, Bread of Life ($6,000), and Society St. Vincent de Paul ($10,000), among others,” says board chair Hugh Grist.

“We thank all local non-profits and charities for their nimble response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their diligent care to our vulnerable populations.”

Other organizations that benefited from the AVCF funding and were listed on the Community Foundations of Canada website include the Justice Education Society $2,669 to improve the legal capability of Indigenous youth in the Alberni Valley; Starlight Children’s Foundation $2,870 for Play From Home packs; BC SPCA $2,500 emergency support for vulnerable pet guardians; Vancouver Island Regional Library $6,441 for digital care packages.

The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust granted Tofino CARE Network (BC Humane Society) $14,554 for emergency animal control in underserved Indigenous communities; and Sea View Seniors in Ucluelet $10,446 for the Forest Glen Emergency Gathering and Warming Centre; Strawberry Isle Marine Research Society $5,000 for a SIMRS Ocean Literacy development program; West Coast Community Resources Society in Ucluelet $10,000 for Working Toward Wellness Together program.

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that was implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country. The funding provides support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.

“Canadian charities and non-profit organizations have stepped up to serve more Canadians than ever while dealing with fewer donations and fewer volunteers, but they need our help. The Government of Canada is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so they can continue to serve the most vulnerable members of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit communityfoundations.ca.

For more information about the AVCF, please e-mail info@albernifoundation.ca or phone 250-724-4503.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCommunity LeadershipPort Alberni