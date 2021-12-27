Alberni Valley fire departments spread Christmas cheer

Victoria, Leo and Lance Goddard have their photo taken with Santa at the Beaver Creek Fire Hall on Sunday, Dec. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Two Alberni Valley fire departments celebrated the holiday season with special visits from Santa.

The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosted its fourth annual community food, toy and crash drive, accepting community donations on Dec. 18 and 19. The donations were delivered to Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS). Santa and the Grinch could be found at the fire hall throughout the weekend for photos.

After the drive was over, fire crews took Santa aboard the fire truck for a tour of the community.

The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department also hosted a Santa tour in their community. Although snow postponed the tour until Dec. 24, fire crews were still able to take “Lt. Claus” on board Engine 31 and drive him around Cherry Creek neighbourhoods.

Lt. Ryan Devries of the Cherry Creek Fire Department said this was the department’s second year holding the tour.

“There has been a lot of buy-in from the Cherry Creek community so we will be doing this as an annual event,” Devries said. “Plus there is a boost of Christmas spirit which is huge considering the challenging times we are all in right now.”

Port Alberni

Leo Goddard and Lochlan DeWolfe have their photo taken with Santa at Beaver Creek Fire Hall on Sunday, Dec. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)