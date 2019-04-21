Firefighters from all the Alberni Valley’s fire departments are raising funds on behalf of Muscular Dystrophy this month. From left: Anthony Selva, Port Alberni Fire Dept.; Ron Barkley, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.; Wendy Stander, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept.; Jeff Findlay, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rob Favel, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. will all be out collecting donations April 26–27, 2019. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni Valley firefighters pass the boot for Muscular Dystrophy

Annual fundraiser started in 1967 with Port Alberni Fire Department

Alberni Valley firefighters will be collecting donations for their annual Muscular Dystrophy fundraiser on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at various locations around the community.

For firefighter Ron Barclay from Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the campaign is personal.

“I’ve done it every year because my younger sister died of muscular dystrophy,” Barclay said. “It means a lot to do it.”

Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles.

Firefighters in Port Alberni and surrounding area have been raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada since 1967.

Nationally, more than 800 fire departments and associations raise more than $3 million annually. Firefighters are considered Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s largest network of supporters, according to the MD Canada website.

Firefighters will be out on Friday, April 26 from 6–9 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. at Buy-Low Foods;

Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. at Tyler’s No Frills;

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. at Liquor Depot (by Blue Marlin Inn on Johnston Road) and the Government Liquor Store on Ninth Avenue at Redford Street;

Port Alberni Fire Dept. at Quality Foods, Save-On-Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart.

“A lot of money raised has been spent in town,” says Barclay. “People have received benefits here in town.”

editor@albernivalleynews.com

