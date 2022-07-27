A crowd of people release butterflies at the 11th Avenue Park during the Alberni Valley Hospice butterfly effect event in June 2019. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Alberni Valley Hospice Society brings back Butterfly Effect event

200 butterflies will be available for release on Saturday, Aug. 6

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society will hold its annual Butterfly Effect event on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the 11th Avenue Park in Port Alberni.

This will be the fifth annual butterfly release for AV Hospice Society, although the last event was held in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the event from happening in 2020 and the company that usually supplies the butterflies did not have any for an event in 2021, explained hospice society spokesperson Blair Knoedler.

READ: Butterflies released in Port Alberni in memory of loved ones

Butterflies are a common symbol for hospices, she said. “Butterflies represent transformation. We release butterflies in memory of people’s loved ones.”

While many families who have lost loved ones choose to come and release butterflies, the event is for anyone who would like to join in. The event begins at noon at the 11th Avenue Park, located beside the AV Hospice Society building on 10th Avenue. “It’s a really family friendly event,” Knoedler said. There will be activities for children, live music from Alberni Teens Can Rock, food and more.

The butterfly release will take place at 1 p.m., and festivities will wrap up at 2:30 p.m.

Butterflies can be purchased online at albernihospice.ca (under the Events tab), through the community office at 2579 10th Avenue or at the event (if there are any left) for $25 each. There will only be 200 butterflies available for purchase and release this year.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCharity and DonationsPort Alberni

