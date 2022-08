Maritime Discovery Centre pier will be the place for fishing on Aug. 20

The Alberni Valley Lions Club is bringing back the annual kids’ bullhead derby.

The derby is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Maritime Discovery Centre pier. This event is for kids 12 years and under. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and must be wearing a life jacket.

For more information, please call Art Halsall at 250-723-6113.

