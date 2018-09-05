Alberni Valley Transition Town highlights health at Fall Fair

Popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will return this weekend

John Mayba of Alberni Valley Transition Town Society holds the squash that will star in the “guess the weight of the squash” contest at the Fall Fair. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Transition Town Society is encouraging the community to become more active in the healthy outdoors.

Transition Town will hold contests, prizes and a promotion at this year’s Fall Fair from Sept. 6-9. The society will be highlighting back yard gardening and “Go by Bike” in not one but two booths at the Fall Fair.

The popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will also be back, as well as a survey to determine the amount of backyard gardening in our community.

For those who want to “Go by Bike” there will be information about a big new event to help motivate you, which is being planned for October 15-30.

Look for Transition Town in both the Glenwood and Van Ipern Buildings at the fair.