John Mayba of Alberni Valley Transition Town Society holds the squash that will star in the “guess the weight of the squash” contest at the Fall Fair. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Valley Transition Town highlights health at Fall Fair

Popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will return this weekend

The Alberni Valley Transition Town Society is encouraging the community to become more active in the healthy outdoors.

Transition Town will hold contests, prizes and a promotion at this year’s Fall Fair from Sept. 6-9. The society will be highlighting back yard gardening and “Go by Bike” in not one but two booths at the Fall Fair.

The popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will also be back, as well as a survey to determine the amount of backyard gardening in our community.

For those who want to “Go by Bike” there will be information about a big new event to help motivate you, which is being planned for October 15-30.

Look for Transition Town in both the Glenwood and Van Ipern Buildings at the fair.

Previous story
PAC RIM ACTIVE: Alligators on Vancouver Island?

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Transition Town highlights health at Fall Fair

Popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will return this weekend

Alberni chamber of commerce hosts mayoral candidate meetings

Alberni chamber, labour council will host all-candidates’ meeting on Oct. 9

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Alligators on Vancouver Island?

Northern Alligator Lizard not easily spotted

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

North Island College kicks off school year in Port Alberni

More than 250 students will be attending the Port Alberni campuses

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Most Read