Alberni Valley Transition Towns screens documentary about the human impact of fracking

‘Fracking the Peace’ tells the stories of people living in the Peace River region

Alberni Valley Transition Towns Society will host a documentary about the hydrolic fracking industry in the Peace River later this month.

Fracking the Peace is a documentary by Stand.earth that follows community members living on Treaty 8 Territory in Northeastern B.C. as they tell the story of how fracking has impacted their lives. Home to the majestic Peace River, this region has been affected by an estimated 25,000 fracking wells, according to the Wilderness Committee.

Fracking the Peace tells the stories of people living in the Peace region and how fracking has impacted their livelihoods, physical and mental health, and the very water that sustains the life and spirit of these communities.

The documentary paints a picture of how fracking development in B.C. has been allowed to skyrocket at the expense of the health and safety of watersheds, communities, and the rich agricultural landscape they called home.

The film will be shown in Port Alberni on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing, 4815 Argyle St. The film’s producer will be on hand to answer questions from the audience. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted.

